

Judith Hendrickson

"Judy" (Age 87)



Died on October 8, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, William (Bill) Hendrickson of 69 years, three daughters and sons-in-law, Debby and Rick Hall, Marcy and Sid Cardona, and Judi and Remy DuCote, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Judy was an Air Force wife for 21 years, living in Okinawa, France, and Germany as well as stateside in Florida, Alabama, Kansas, Ohio, and Indiana. She belonged to the Country Club of Fairfax, was President of the Ladies Golf Association for two years, and played golf in the Twlighters. She was also Vice-President for two years and President for two years of the ARFAX, which is an organization of 14 country clubs playing tournament golf. She played bridge in four different bridge clubs. Her viewing will be on October 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main St., Fairfax, VA, 22030. She will be buried at a later date at Arlington Cemetery.