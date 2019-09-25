JUDITH HOENIG
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, JUDITH HOENIG of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Hoenig. Loving mother of Sara Pitts and Andrew Hoenig. Dear sister of the late Eddie Berkowitz. Cherished grandmother of Will Pitts, Michaela, Adin and Gabrielle Hoenig. Graveside funeral services were held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, NY. Memorials may be made to the World Wildlife Fund. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.