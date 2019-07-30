Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Hope. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HOPE JUDITH VENETIA HOPE OCTOBER 3, 1948 - July 30, 2018 Judy (Polly Dashmore) Hope passed away a year ago on July 30, only one day before the 29th anniversary of the tragic death of her darling daughter, Mandy. In her memory her family celebrates her remarkable life Polly was a true light in this world; the pride of her family, the life of the party. She was the partner of her beloved husband Ned, loving mother of four children, adoring grandmother of two (and counting), fairy godmother of countless more, impressionist artist, proud manager of Mesmeralda's gift shop in McLean for many years, citizen of the U.S., England, and her native Australia, madame of make believe, champion of the eccentric, vanquisher of moderation, bringer of joy. A novel, Polly Dashmore the Queen of the Snowy Mountains, was even written about Polly's exploits as a youth.Had you had the pleasure of meeting Polly, you would remember the encounter. Polly claimed she had life figured out by the age of four, and didn't miss an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of each fleeting moment. Dusk was the perfect time to wander the garden with a glass of Savignon Blanc, a rainy day provided the perfect conditions for a nap, and bedtime was a nebulous concept at best as there was always room for a splash more wine and one last song. Polly's charm and joie de vivre were infectious. Strangers would lower their guards, pianists would make room on their benches, and everything glowed a little brighter in her presence. Whether pretending to be the heiress to the Hellman's Mayonnaise fortune, a local meteorologist, or a famous foreign food critic, Polly delighted in irreverence and loved playing games with people. Having been told that she had three days left to live, Polly immediately feigned her death in front of her doctors, just to get a rise out of them. Ever the difficult patient, she then went on to live for another three weeks. She passed away having spent this time surrounded by her family, drinking wine and celebrating a last Christmas (moved forward to July) complete with a full tree and presents. Ned and Polly moved to Richmond in May 2018. She loved the bubblegum pink house on Park Avenue that she had dreamed about for years. In the difficult days leading up to her passing Polly comforted us saying that she had lived the best life and that she had cherished every day. We take strength in knowing the truth of those words, and strive to celebrate each day in Polly's memory. Cheers Polly, we love you and miss you dearly and keep you in our hearts always.In the difficult days leading up to her passing Polly comforted us saying that she had lived the best life and that she had cherished every day. We take strength in knowing the truth of those words, and strive to celebrate each day in Polly's memory. Cheers Polly, we love you and miss you dearly and keep you in our hearts always.

