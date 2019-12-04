The Washington Post

JUDITH HOULTON

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Neelsville Presbyterian Church
20701 Frederick Rd.
Germantown, MD
Notice
Judith Larmer Houlton  

Administrator  
Judy Houlton, 69, an expert adviser and facilitator, died on October 15, 2019 in the Germantown, MD Holy Cross Hospital. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Lewis Houlton.
Ms. Houlton was born Judith Ann Larmer in Washington, DC and lived in New York City and South Carolina for a time before returning to the Washington area in 1980. Judy worked in various services industries, including health care and law; most recently she had been contracting as a senior editor/administrator at the VA Acquisition Academy in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial Services on December 7, 2019, 1 p.m. at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd., Germantown, MD 20876.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
