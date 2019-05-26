The Washington Post

JUDITH KANNAR

Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
9970 Vale Rd.
Vienna, DC
Notice
JUDITH ANN CHANDLER KANNAR  
(Age 77)  

Of Vienna, VA passed from this life peacefully in Reston Hospital on May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. John Patrick Kannar; devoted mother of five sons, John Patrick Kannar, Jr., James Kannar, Timothy Kannar, Brian Kannar and Robert Elliott; mother-in-law to Cheryl, Denise, Sherry, and Raquel; cherished grandmother of Kenneth, Devin, Dalton, Jillian, Cameron Rose, Jack, Bridget and Bethany. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. Interment immediately following the Funeral Mass. A guestbook is available at:
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
