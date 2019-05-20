The Washington Post

JUDITH L. GINSBERG

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Road
Olney, MD
Notice
JUDITH L. GINSBERG  

On May 18, 2019, Judith Ginsberg of Frederick, MD formally of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Julius Ginsberg; devoted mother of Susan J. Ginsberg (Jeffrey Crider) and Ellen D. Baker (late Douglas Baker), loving grandmother of Joshua Russin (Maggie Lebherz) and Sonny Russin; great-grandmother of Orion.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, Maryland 20832. Please join us following the service at Leisure World for a lunch and celebration of fellowship and fond memories.
Contributions may be made to the or .
Arrangement by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2019
