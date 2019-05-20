

JUDITH L. GINSBERG



On May 18, 2019, Judith Ginsberg of Frederick, MD formally of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Julius Ginsberg; devoted mother of Susan J. Ginsberg (Jeffrey Crider) and Ellen D. Baker (late Douglas Baker), loving grandmother of Joshua Russin (Maggie Lebherz) and Sonny Russin; great-grandmother of Orion.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, Maryland 20832. Please join us following the service at Leisure World for a lunch and celebration of fellowship and fond memories.

Contributions may be made to the or .

Arrangement by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.