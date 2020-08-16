1/1
JUDITH LORENZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Beverly Lorenz (Age 80)  
Judith B. Lorenz, of Ocean View, DE, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, passed away suddenly from a slip and fall at home on Friday, August 7, 2020.  She is survived by her husband, David, of 59 years; son, Kurt (Camie) Lorenz of Chesapeake, VA; daughter, Kathleen (David) Mastrangelo of Far Hills, NJ; daughter, Elizabeth (Jorge) Garcia of Sharpsburg, MD; brother, Robert (Jacqueline) Meinzer, Jr; and sister, Dr. Kathleen (James) Williams. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Meinzer. Judith had a 60-year career in nursing and was proud to be one of the first Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioners in Maryland. Devoted to nursing, she worked until the age of 78 years old and tried to retire three times. As a legacy, she inspired two grandchildren to become nurses. Her long-lasting marriage was one for the ages. She loved dancing with her husband, baking, animals, the beach, fundraising for the Glenwood Pool Swim Team, and her Washington Redskins football team. Ahead of her time, Judith was fiercely passionate about women's and social justice issues.  A private family memorial is scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in the "memory of Judith Lorenz" to the Brandywine Valley SPCA (bvspca.org), BVSPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike West, Chester, PA 19380; or Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved