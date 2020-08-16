Judith Beverly Lorenz (Age 80)
Judith B. Lorenz, of Ocean View, DE, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, passed away suddenly from a slip and fall at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband, David, of 59 years; son, Kurt (Camie) Lorenz of Chesapeake, VA; daughter, Kathleen (David) Mastrangelo of Far Hills, NJ; daughter, Elizabeth (Jorge) Garcia of Sharpsburg, MD; brother, Robert (Jacqueline) Meinzer, Jr; and sister, Dr. Kathleen (James) Williams. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Meinzer. Judith had a 60-year career in nursing and was proud to be one of the first Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioners in Maryland. Devoted to nursing, she worked until the age of 78 years old and tried to retire three times. As a legacy, she inspired two grandchildren to become nurses. Her long-lasting marriage was one for the ages. She loved dancing with her husband, baking, animals, the beach, fundraising for the Glenwood Pool Swim Team, and her Washington Redskins football team. Ahead of her time, Judith was fiercely passionate about women's and social justice issues. A private family memorial is scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in the "memory of Judith Lorenz" to the Brandywine Valley SPCA (bvspca.org
), BVSPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike West, Chester, PA 19380; or Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
).