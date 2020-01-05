Judith Ellen McCrone
"Judie" (Age 82)
Of Upper Marlboro, MD died on December 17, 2019 Beloved mother of Karen D. Rooker of Morningside, MD. Diane L. McCrone (Michael H. Jones) of Smithfield, KY and Aneta D. Lamb (James) of Manassas, VA. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia M. Francisco of Richmond, VA, grandchildren, Ellen M. Ashby, Aimee L. Crawford, Patrick G. Hargis, America L. Jones, Leslee M. Bledsoe and Sarah E. Ichord and great-grandchildren, Elijah N. Thomas, Brian K. Doyle, Candias L. Little, Eyian J. Little, Charlee M. Little and Hannah S. Bledsoe. She is predeceased by her great-granddaughter Naomi M. Hargis. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Post, 9619 located at 6527 Suitland Road, Morningside, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to McVets (Maryland Center for Veterans Education & Training) or National Home.