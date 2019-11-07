

JUDITH NTHAN "Judy"



At the age of 90 on November 2, 2019, Judith Nathan "Judy" of Waldorf, MD, originally from Westchester County, NY, passed away peacefully. She will always be remembered for her passion for gardening, as she marveled at everything the earth could produce. Judy had a love of the visual arts, of which she was both a consumer and a producer. She was fascinated by all the sciences, from the miracle and mystery of the tiniest cells, to the infinite and wondrous universe with forces beyond our conceivable realms. With her hands in the soil and her mind in the stars, she was always connected to both Heaven and Earth.

But most of all, her heart was guided by devotion to her family, whom she loved deeply and unconditionally. Judy listened to, loved and counseled all who needed her ever-open heart.

Judy was preceded in death by her four siblings, Joan Samler, Conrad Palais, Robert Katz and Arnold Katz, and her parents Frances and Ira Katz. She is survived by her four children, Richard Nathan (Carol), Karen Day (James), Leslie Nathan and Hallie Holland (Zeke); five grandchildren, Benjamin Nathan (Mariel), Graham Day (Arianna), Susanna Nimphius (Brendan), Lauren Day (Joe Watt) and Jesse Holland; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will be holding Shiva at the Day home Saturday, November 9, 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, November 10 and Monday November 11, 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SOME (So Others Might Eat), or Greenpeace.