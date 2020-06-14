JUDITH PATTON
Judith Edwards Patton (Age 75)  
Of Lakewood Ranch, FL, passed away on May, 30 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Judy was born in Norfolk, VA, on August 29, 1944, to Frederick Burton Edwards, Jr., and Emily Alona Bunting Edwards. A graduate of Old Dominion University she was married on August 24, 1968, to the love of her life, Donald Lee Patton, until his death in 2000. Together they raised a family in Fairfax County, VA, with Judy working for Fairfax County Public Schools Office of Adult and Community Education for 21 years before retiring in 2000. Judy later relocated to her beloved Lakewood Ranch, FL, where she and Don were to retire and where she lived for the last 20 years. She devoted her time to family, friends, food, travel and working in the community. Judy was kind, loving, and generous; a true southern gem. She was a loving mother to her son Robert Carson Patton II and her daughter Meredith Patton DePersia; mother-in-law to Ashton Elizabeth Patton and Geoffrey Trent DePersia; grandmother to Robert Carson Patton III, Avery Elizabeth Patton, Patton Anthony DePersia and Cullen Lee DePersia; and partner to Salvatore "Chip" J. Giardina. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date in Norfolk, VA. Memorial gifts honoring the life of Judith Edwards Patton, may be made in her name to the Lewis and Virginia Webb Scholarship Endowment. Please make checks payable to "ODU Education Foundation". In the memo section of the check, please include "To the Lewis and VA Webb Sch. for the Judith E. Patton Fund" to ensure proper designation. Please mail to Old Dominion University Educational Foundation, 4417 Monarch Way, 4th Floor, Norfolk, VA 23529.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
