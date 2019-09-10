JUDITH S. PRIVEN
On Monday, September 9, 2019, JUDITH S. PRIVEN of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Lewis D. Priven; devoted mother of Beth (Barry) Schlosberg and Mark (Sharon) Priven; dear sister of Allan (Paula) Samansky; cherished grandmother of Sam and Miriam Priven and Jalen and Marley Schlosberg. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 10 a.m. at the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. The family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Lewis Privien on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Contributions in her memory may be made to JSSA Hospice or to a . Arrangements by HINES-RINALDI FUNERAL HOME, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.