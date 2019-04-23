Judith McNally Rea (Age 82)
Daughter of Col. George J. McNally, former head of the White House Communications Agency, and Thelma Reidy McNally, passed away on April 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Judith was predeceased by her husband, Abraham Rea, MD and brother, Reid McNally. She is survived by her children, Deborah Rea D'Albora (James), Frances C. Rea, and Lorraine Rea Evangelista (Michael); her grandchildren, Caitlin and Margaret D'Albora; and her brother, Robert McNally (Jody). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes, DE, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
to sign Mrs. Rea's online guestbook.