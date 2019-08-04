

Judith Ann Rice (Age 80)



Passed peacefully into eternal rest on July 19, 2019 with loved ones by her side.

She was born August 28, 1938 in Menominee, MI. As a young teen, her family moved to Arlington, VA and she graduated from Wakefield high school in 1956.

She married Alonzo Rice in 1957. In 1965, they settled into their home in Aspen Hill, Rockville, MD where she lived for 54 years.

She began her career at Montgomery County Public Schools in 1967 at Rock Creek Valley Elementary School as an assistant secretary then held various other positions before retiring with 35 years service.

After retiring, she enjoyed gardening, the beach, boating, travelling, knitting, crocheting and painting. She was most passionate about documenting the family genealogy and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother and his family, Scott and Beth Lunny (Lisa, Katie, and Eric); three children and their spouses, Paula (Rice) and Jim Baker, Eric and Diana Rice, and Christine Rice; and 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael Blahnik, Jr and Marlea Lunny; and her husband, Alonzo Rice.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent, in her honour, to either of the following: