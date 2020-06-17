JUDITH RIGGIN

JUDITH MARIE RIGGIN
Judith Marie Riggin, 74, passed away peacefully at her home in Alexandria, VA on June 2, 2020. Judy was born January 24, 1946 in Springfield, Missouri. She graduated from Parkview High School, then obtained her degree from Arizona State University. Judy was an Associate Professor of film and literature at Northern Virginia Community College from 1970-2010. While there, Judy developed many close friendships that have endured to this day. Judy was an ardent gardener, a passionate dog lover, and a frequent traveler. She enjoyed trips to California, Alaska, Florida and Mississippi, frequently traveling with long-time friends from her childhood and teaching career. One of her favorite trips was a rafting experience down the Colorado River. Judy enjoyed researching genealogy and ancestry, and kept impeccable records of her family tree. She recently took a trip to donate newspaper clippings, items of clothing and other historical artifacts from her own collection to the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Judy was a beloved member of the Alexandria Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, developing many close friendships and volunteering for a variety of leadership roles. She possessed a kind and compassionate spirit and was an attentive listener. Judy had a calming presence, and was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, neighbor, friend and Aunt. Predeceased by her father, Don Riggin, her mother, Golda (Gray) Riggin; her aunt, Audrey Arthur; and her sister, Donna Criswell. Judy is survived by her nieces, Katy Criswell of Long Beach, MS, Julie Govan (Denis) of Dunedin, FL, and David Martin of Long Beach, MS. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date when all who loved her can be together. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Alexandria Monthly Meeting at 8990 Woodlawn Road, Alexandria VA 22309, https://woodlawnfriends.org/.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.