JUDITH SMILEY

Judith C. Smiley "Judy"
Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020, the wife of Marchel Smiley for 34 years. She was predeceased by her mother, Eileen G. Sullivan and father Emmet A. Sullivan. Judy leaves to mourn a brother Emmet G. Sullivan (Nan) and sister Pat Norris (Jeff); two nephews: Emmet Sullivan (Gayle), Erik Sullivan (Manelyn); one nephew, Tre'Vaughn Sullivan and three nieces: Te'Jha, Sierra and Kamryn Sullivan; two step-daughters: Nia Pree and Imani Pree; six step-grandchildren: William Pree, Isis Pree, Xavier Matthews, DaQuan Smith, Kiah Matthews and Faith Smith; a god-daughter, Courtney Moss Hooker, members of Club With No Name (Yet) (CWNNY), a host of extended family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at J.B. Jenkins, Inc., website, www.jbjfh.com
for online Legacy condolences. A Virtual Tribute to Judy will be conducted on September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m.; register for attendance no later than September 10, 2020 via email, Sullsmile427@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be made to either Howard University or the Lupus Foundation.Due to the Covid19 pandemic a Celebration of Life for Judy will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to assemble.