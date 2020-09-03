1/1
JUDITH SMILEY
Judith C. Smiley "Judy"  
Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020, the wife of Marchel Smiley for 34 years. She was predeceased by her mother, Eileen G. Sullivan and father Emmet A. Sullivan. Judy leaves to mourn a brother Emmet G. Sullivan (Nan) and sister Pat Norris (Jeff); two nephews: Emmet Sullivan (Gayle), Erik Sullivan (Manelyn); one nephew, Tre'Vaughn Sullivan and three nieces: Te'Jha, Sierra and Kamryn Sullivan; two step-daughters: Nia Pree and Imani Pree; six step-grandchildren: William Pree, Isis Pree, Xavier Matthews, DaQuan Smith, Kiah Matthews and Faith Smith; a god-daughter, Courtney Moss Hooker, members of Club With No Name (Yet) (CWNNY), a host of extended family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at J.B. Jenkins, Inc., website, www.jbjfh.com for online Legacy condolences. A Virtual Tribute to Judy will be conducted on September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m.; register for attendance no later than September 10, 2020 via email, Sullsmile427@gmail.comIn lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Judy's memory may be made to either Howard University or the Lupus Foundation.Due to the Covid19 pandemic a Celebration of Life for Judy will be scheduled at a later date when it is safe to assemble.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
02:00 PM
A Virtual Tribute; register for attendance no later than September 10, 2020 via email, Sullsmile427@gmail.com
