

Judith Sugar (Age 83)



Passed away from multiple myeloma on May 11, 2019, after a live well lived. Born in Baltimore on August 23, 1935, she lived for 50 years in Garrett Park, MD with her husband Jack whom she married in 1956 and with whom she had three children.

A peace activist during the Vietnam war, she once chained herself to the White House fence as part of Women Strike for Peace. Working at AFSCME for 20 years as editor of their monthly magazine, she had the honor of meeting Nelson Mandela. She was one of seven female jewelers who founded the jewelry collective, Pleiades.

She leaves behind children Ross Sugar (Julie), Eve Clancy (Tom), Erica Sugar (Bobby); grandchildren Sam Tubbs, Kirsten and Nevin Sugar; brother Don Blumberg; niece Karen Sledge, and many beloved friends. Predeceased by her husband in 2009.