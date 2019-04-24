JUDITH S. WAX
On Monday, April 22, 2019, Judith S. Wax of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Aaron Wax; devoted mother of Marcy Armstrong (Michael), Barbara Wargo, and Ralph Wax (Teresa); cherished grandmother of Rachel Wax, Matthew Wax, and Sarah Wargo. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25, 11 a.m. at Riderwood Village Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be receiving friends at Riderwood at 1:30 p.m., details announced at service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riderwood Benevolent Care Fund (www.ericksonliving.com
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.