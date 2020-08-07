1/1
JUDITH "Judy" WILDMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JUDITH ANN GOHEENS WILDMAN "Judy"  
Judith "Judy" Ann Goheens Wildman, age 66, of Edinburg, VA passed away peacefully at the Blue Ridge Hospice Care Center in Winchester, VA on July 31, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Judy was 66. She is survived by her husband, Robert S. "Bob" Wildman, whom she married on August 3, 1980. Judy will be deeply missed by her many friends. Judy was born July 20, 1954, in Washington, DC, the daughter of Marian E. Minor Goheens and Joseph W. Goheens, Sr. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Joseph W. Goheens, Jr. "Billy," of Lillington, NC.  Judy was raised in Hillcrest Heights, MD and graduated from Potomac High School where she was a cheerleader and member of the Peppermint Pipers, a nationally recognized teen singing group. After high school, Judy worked for the Navy Department and later for the U.S. Travel & Tourism Administration at the Department of Commerce where she met her husband-to-be, Bob. Following their marriage, Judy and Bob lived in Saudi Arabia for three years working for JECOR, a U.S. Government sponsored technology exchange task force. After returning to the U.S., Judy worked briefly for NASA's Office for Space Flight. Her career job was as office manager at the U.S. Geological Survey in Reston, VA. Judy and Bob moved to Edinburg in 2002 to be near her parents, then living in Mount Jackson.  A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD, at a later date. A donation in her name to the Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801 would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved