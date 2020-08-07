Judith "Judy" Ann Goheens Wildman, age 66, of Edinburg, VA passed away peacefully at the Blue Ridge Hospice Care Center in Winchester, VA on July 31, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Judy was 66. She is survived by her husband, Robert S. "Bob" Wildman, whom she married on August 3, 1980. Judy will be deeply missed by her many friends. Judy was born July 20, 1954, in Washington, DC, the daughter of Marian E. Minor Goheens and Joseph W. Goheens, Sr. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Joseph W. Goheens, Jr. "Billy," of Lillington, NC. Judy was raised in Hillcrest Heights, MD and graduated from Potomac High School where she was a cheerleader and member of the Peppermint Pipers, a nationally recognized teen singing group. After high school, Judy worked for the Navy Department and later for the U.S. Travel & Tourism Administration at the Department of Commerce where she met her husband-to-be, Bob. Following their marriage, Judy and Bob lived in Saudi Arabia for three years working for JECOR, a U.S. Government sponsored technology exchange task force. After returning to the U.S., Judy worked briefly for NASA's Office for Space Flight. Her career job was as office manager at the U.S. Geological Survey in Reston, VA. Judy and Bob moved to Edinburg in 2002 to be near her parents, then living in Mount Jackson. A graveside service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD, at a later date. A donation in her name to the Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801 would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at