JUDITH WILLIAMS

Judith E. Williams
Slept away to awaken in the presence of her Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George R. Williams; devoted mother of Donna Wade; loving mother-in-law of Tyrone Wade; cherished grandmother of Denisha Williams and Tyrone Wade; dear great grandmother of Myles and MyKailah Williams. Also, survived by son-in-law, Thomas Hudgens; one sister, Jennifer Rozier (Marvin). To cherish her memory are bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Public viewing will be held at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Highway, Bowie, MD 20715 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Private homegoing service and burial will be Friday, September 25, 2020. Service will be streamed at 11 a.m. at www.fthcm.org/livestream
. Please view and sign family guest book at wwwbeallfuneral.com