JUDITH WILLIAMS
Judith E. Williams  
Slept away to awaken in the presence of her Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George R. Williams; devoted mother of Donna Wade; loving mother-in-law of Tyrone Wade; cherished grandmother of Denisha Williams and Tyrone Wade; dear great grandmother of Myles and MyKailah Williams. Also, survived by son-in-law, Thomas Hudgens; one sister, Jennifer Rozier (Marvin). To cherish her memory are bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Public viewing will be held at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Highway, Bowie, MD 20715 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Private homegoing service and burial will be Friday, September 25, 2020. Service will be streamed at 11 a.m. at www.fthcm.org/livestream. Please view and sign family guest book at wwwbeallfuneral.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
