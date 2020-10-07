Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home in Vienna, VA. She was born January 27, 1942 in Arlington, VA. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Allan H. Winters, and her parents Doug and Doris True. She is survived by her son Allan D. Winters; her daughter Elaine W. Brinkley and her husband Rich Brinkley; her two grandchildren, Gavin andIsabelle Brinkley; her brother, Keith G. True; and his family and her sisters Anne and Jane Hughes. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Friday, October 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean, VA, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A private graveside service will follow at National Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to gathering restrictions. The online guestbook is available at