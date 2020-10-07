1/1
JUDITH WINTERS
1942 - 2020
Judith T. Winters (Age 78)  
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home in Vienna, VA. She was born January 27, 1942 in Arlington, VA. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Allan H. Winters, and her parents Doug and Doris True. She is survived by her son Allan D. Winters; her daughter Elaine W. Brinkley and her husband Rich Brinkley; her two grandchildren, Gavin andIsabelle Brinkley; her brother, Keith G. True; and his family and her sisters Anne and Jane Hughes. The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA, on Friday, October 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean, VA, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A private graveside service will follow at National Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to gathering restrictions. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
