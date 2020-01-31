Judith K. Witherow (Age 75)
Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away January 27, 2020. Surviving are her spouse, Eileen Susan Lenaerts; sons, Stacey L. Witherow (Andrea) and Mark W. Witherow (Dawn); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Bequeaith and Jeannie Day; and two brothers James D. Hodges, Jr. (Ann) and John P. Hodges (Brenda). She was preceded in death by a son, Steven J. Witherow. Friends may call on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD.