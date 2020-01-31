The Washington Post

JUDITH WITHEROW

Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(410)-257-6181
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Notice
Notice

 

Judith K. Witherow (Age 75)  

Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away January 27, 2020. Surviving are her spouse, Eileen Susan Lenaerts; sons, Stacey L. Witherow (Andrea) and Mark W. Witherow (Dawn); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Bequeaith and Jeannie Day; and two brothers James D. Hodges, Jr. (Ann) and John P. Hodges (Brenda). She was preceded in death by a son, Steven J. Witherow. Friends may call on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 31, 2020
