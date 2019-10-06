

JUDITH ANN YANNELLO

(Age 76)



Judith Yannello passed away suddenly on July 20, 2019 at her residence in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was born on March 27, 1943 in Buffalo, New York, and graduated in 1964 from Barnard College in New York City. She then attended Cornell Law School. Upon graduation from law school in 1967, she clerked for the U.S. Court of Claims (Trial Division) in Washington, DC. For the next five years, she served in the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division. In 1973, she moved from government service into private practice, specializing in government contracts. In 1976, she became an Administrative Law Judge on the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals. The following year, in 1977, she was named a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Claims. She served on the court for 10 years. She returned to the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals in 1987 and served there until her retirement in 1996. She is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Yannello and Karen Yannello.