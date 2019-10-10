

Judy Ashton

(1934-2019)



Judy Ashton of Derwood, MD, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 63 years Bruce Ashton; loving mother of James Ashton, Robert Ashton and Kathryn (Brian) Quinlan; loving grandmother of Erin, Alec, Cole and Brooke and great-grandchildren, Connor and Tyler. She was predeceased by two sisters. Judy was a homemaker for many years and worked as an office manager at the American Society of Human Genetics. She was a longtime member of Redland Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, MD on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., where a service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.