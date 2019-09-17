Judy Borten
Though Judy Borten's physical being succumbed to a several-year struggle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease on September 16, 2019, her keen intellect, her passion for education, her ferocious athleticism and love for family and cherished friends lives on. Judy touched hundreds of lives during her nearly 82 years including family, friends, colleagues, and students. She will be dearly missed by her husband, bestfriend, devoted life-long partner (they met when Judy was just 14 years old) Bill Borten; her sister, Adrienne (who Judy idolized); and brother-in-law, Martin Zausner; her three sons, Jeff (wife Jill), Dan (Katie) and Matt (Cathy); five grandchildren, Ariel (Steven), Jeremy (Darcy), Michael, Holden and Yardley; her new great-granddaughter, Abigail, and the treasured friends she amassed and with whom she diligently kept in contact throughout her life. A remembrance celebration will be held in the coming months, plans to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either JSSA.org
or ().