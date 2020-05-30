JUDY BRISKMAN (Age 71)
Passed away early in the morning of May 28, 2020 after a long and complicated battle with Crohn's disease and kidney disease. She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA and lived for 35 years in Lanham, MD. She had a long career as a legal secretary and loved cats. She is survived by her two sisters, Jan Bloom (David) and Denise Scott, and three nephews Michael Scott, Howard Scott and Jason Bloom (Kate) and her niece Stephanie Bloom. The Scott family resides in Pittsburgh. The others are in Baltimore and Annapolis. Judy was a devoted and generous sister who adopted her extended family as her own. She loved cats and was a champion of cats everywhere. Judy's three cats, Alec, Calvin, and Portia will miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WAGS (Well-Wishers for the Animals of the Greenbelt Shelter) and sent to: Greenbelt Police Station, Greenbelt Animal Shelter, 550 Crescent Rd, Greenbelt, MD 20770. The burial will be a private ceremony on Monday, June 1 at noon at King David Cemetery. Shiva services will be held via Zoom on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m. To participate contact Jan at janbloom63@gmail.com.
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.