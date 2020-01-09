

Judy Fowler



A resident of Lake Ridge, VA, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on January 2, 2020 at the age of 76.

Born Julia Harriet Dominy on July 27, 1943 in Washington, DC, Judy is survived by Stanley Fowler, her husband of 57 years; her children David Fowler (Melissa Shiu), Jeff Fowler (Stephanie Fowler), and Karen (Fowler) Wiersma (D. Scott Wiersma); and her grandchildren Ben, Abby, and Jack, Jacquelyn and Jeffrey, Joshua and Katherine; and her loving brother Edward Dominy. Judy was preceded in death by her mother Betty Louise Howard Dominy Tellerico, her father William R. Dominy, and her stepfather Joseph Tellerico; and her beloved grandparents William R. Dominy and Venna Dominy.

Judy and Stan were married in 1962 in Johnstown, PA where they met while Stan was serving in the US Navy.

Judy was a dedicated grandmother, a member of her congregation at Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church, and was active in the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family Catholic Church. Judy had a long career with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of the National Capital Area in Washington DC, retiring to spend time with her family and her friends. Judy was very creative, loved crafts of all kinds, and enjoyed watching the Nationals and the Redskins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22193. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Lake Ridge, VA.