JUDY LANE FIMIANI SLARB
Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, at the age of 78. Judy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Johnson of Duluth, MN; son, Ronald Fimiani (Jennifer) of York, PA; 4 grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob Johnson, Luca and Lance Fimiani; sister, Sylvia Hayward (Milton) of Edgewater, MD; nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends in Maryland and Delaware. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. at College Park United Methodist Church, 9601 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD 20740. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, Berlin, MD or College Park United Methodist Church.