JUDY LANE SLARB

Notice
JUDY LANE FIMIANI SLARB  

Passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, at the age of 78. Judy is survived by her daughter, Sandra Johnson of Duluth, MN; son, Ronald Fimiani (Jennifer) of York, PA; 4 grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob Johnson, Luca and Lance Fimiani; sister, Sylvia Hayward (Milton) of Edgewater, MD; nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends in Maryland and Delaware. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3 p.m. at College Park United Methodist Church, 9601 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD 20740. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, Berlin, MD or College Park United Methodist Church.
Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
