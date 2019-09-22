The Washington Post

JUDY LIBERSON (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I will have wonderful memories of Judy growing up with Josh..."
    - Leslie Brown
Service Information
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
68114
(402)-391-1664
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JUDY SIEGLER LIBERSON  

Judy Siegler Liberson, age 75, died peacefully on September 17, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. She was preceded in death by her father Bernard Siegler, her mother Amalia Siegler, and her brother Sylvan Siegler.
Judy is survived by her husband, Gary, and their children, Joshua Liberson (Brooke Williams), Lisa Rosen (Dave Rosen); by her grandchildren, Greta, Cassidy, and her brother, Manfred Siegler (Ginny Siegler); her sister-in-law, Merna Siegler, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Beth El Cemetery Chapel, 4700 South 84th Street, Omaha, NE.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.