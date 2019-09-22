

JUDY SIEGLER LIBERSON



Judy Siegler Liberson, age 75, died peacefully on September 17, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. She was preceded in death by her father Bernard Siegler, her mother Amalia Siegler, and her brother Sylvan Siegler.

Judy is survived by her husband, Gary, and their children, Joshua Liberson (Brooke Williams), Lisa Rosen (Dave Rosen); by her grandchildren, Greta, Cassidy, and her brother, Manfred Siegler (Ginny Siegler); her sister-in-law, Merna Siegler, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral was held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Beth El Cemetery Chapel, 4700 South 84th Street, Omaha, NE.