Judy McCandless
Died peacefully at her home in New Market, MD, with family on July 17, 2020. Judy was born in Lindon, Utah on March 3, 1949, attended Utah State University, and moved to the DC area in 1970, working at a law firm where she made some lifelong friends. Judy's desire for artistic expression eventually caused a career change and she had a wonderfully satisfying two decades designing residential and commercial interiors beginning in the 1980's. In the1990's, she began to dabble in antiques, eventually becoming a dealer in Kensington, Westminster, Emmitsburg, Thurmont, and Frederick. Judy tended to her vintage pieces and antiquities until just a few days before her passing. Aside from the joy and satisfaction she got from her work, Judy always had a book handy, had been a camper since she was a little girl, enjoyed Easter picnics regardless of the weather, family beach vacations, ski trips and sailing on the Chesapeake. Judy is survived by her son Morgan; daughter Meredith, husband Michael Seymour; and granddaughters Allisha, Maureena, and Marlee; also by two sisters, Joan Seely and Joyce McCandless, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, both near and far. A service will be held at a later date. Tribute donations may be made in Judy's name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at www.ovarian.org