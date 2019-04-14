JUDY ABBADESSA O'KEEFE
(Age 64)
Judy O'Keefe passed away gently on February 5, 2019 surrounded by her family, lifelong friend Jennifer Libbee and sister-in-law, Tena O'Keefe. Daughter of John Abbadessa and Roxa Beale, Judy was a native Marylander who lived in Rockville and North Potomac and graduated from the University of Maryland. She waged a long and courageous battle for over 20 years with the blood cancer multiple myeloma. Judy was recognized by all who knew her for her vivacious and cheerful personality, unforgettable laugh, as well as her beauty, kindness and intelligence. She served for many years as a budget analyst with a number of federal government agencies, finally retiring from the National institutes of Health in 2016. Judy was a lover of travel and the outdoors and spent many years as a very active member of the Star Island Corporation which is dedicated to the preservation of a small, historic island off the coast of New Hampshire. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dennis, daughters, Jessica and Kelsey and son, Eric. A memorial service will be held at one p.m., on April 27, 2019 at the Cedar Lane Unitarian Church in Bethesda Maryland. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Star Island Corporation or the International Myeloma Foundation would be appreciated.