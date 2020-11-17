1/
JUDY SCOTT
JUDY ANN SCOTT  
On October 20, 2020 went home to be with the Lord. Beloved daughter of the late Johnnie and Elizabeth Scott. She is survived by her brothers Johnnie Scott, III, and David Proctor; nieces: Angela E. and Aleysha R. Proctor and nephew, Marques Proctor; sisters-in-law, Merriell Proctor-Briscoe, Elanor and Erica Proctor, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, DC, at 11 a.m., with Graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA.www.johnsonandjenkins.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 AM
Johnson & Jenkins
