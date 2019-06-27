

JUDY GORDON SMITH



Of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, loving mother to M. Gordon Daniels and MaryJo DeMilo and devoted and proud grandmother to Judyanne Smith Holton, Ellen Daniels, Steven Daniels, Michael Daniels, Matthew Daniels, and Karly DeMilo passed away peacefully June 19, 2019.

Judy was born in Chester County, Pennsylvania and moved early in life to Cheverly, Maryland. She was a 1957 graduate of Notre Dame Academy Girls High School in Washington, DC where she made lifelong friends.

Judy was a teacher for over 30 years in the Prince George's County School system. She started her teaching career in 1961 in Galesville, Maryland. Later in life with her daughter MaryJo she owned and operated Angelina's Restaurant in Bowie, Maryland.

After starting her teaching career she earned her Bachelors Degree in Education from the University of Maryland and later her masters degree in Education.

In addition to her love and devotion to her children and grandchildren she loved and cared deeply for her siblings and their families: the late Marlene Mathews, Sally Petrillo, Linda Birch, Alexis Watson and Peter Gordon.

"Aunt Judy" shared a tremendous amount of love and care with her many nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews.

Besides enjoying her time with her family, especially times in Ocean City, Maryland, Judy loved to travel and made it her goal to " set foot on every continent" which she did.

Per Judy's wishes there were no services.