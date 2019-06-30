

JULES L. HORVATH (Age 78)



Of Reston, VA, passed away on May 23, 2019. After living an adventurous life, he died of cardiac arrest while gardening at home. Jules was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Born October 24, 1940 in Sopron, Hungary, Jules was the son of the late Gyula and Julia Horvath. The family fled Hungary during the Russian invasion in 1956, eventually receiving U.S. sponsorship and settling in Philadelphia. Jules earned a bachelor's degree from La Salle University, then served as a first lieutenant in the US Army in Korea.

Jules met and married his beloved wife, Karen, while pursuing his post-graduate studies in East Asian Studies at Indiana University-Bloomington in 1971. Both joined the U.S. Foreign Service, living overseas for most of two decades with their children, Adam and Jonathan. They lived in South Korea, Ivory Coast, England, and briefly in Jordan.

A two-time survivor of colon cancer himself, Jules lovingly cared for Karen until she lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2013. Jules was a renaissance man who never lost his excitement to learn something new. He was a world adventurer, a cultural explorer and art collector, frequenting theatre, museums and concerts. Moreover, he was a devoted husband, and a loving father to his two sons and two grandchildren. He had a wicked sense of humor, delighting his grandchildren with corny jokes. He relished the company of friends from all over, especially his Foreign Service colleagues.

Jules is survived by his son, Adam (Christina) Horvath of Chevy Chase, MD, and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Attila (Gail) Horvath of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and sister, Krizta Van Arsdale of West Palm Beach, Florida. He was preceded to heaven by his wife, Karen; son, Jonathan and daughter-in-law, Pamela.

A service to celebrate Jules' life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, 1 Chevy Chase Circle, NW, Washington, DC 20015. Inurnment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.