JULIA LATTANZE

JULIA ELLEN LATTANZE
Julia Ellen Lattanze, 79, entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Julia was born in Washington, DC to Howard and Evelyn Horowitz on August 31, 1940. Julia married the love of her life, Richard Lattanze, on June 17, 1961 in Arlington, VA. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Washington, DC and graduated in 1958. Julia went on to be a wonderful homemaker and worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for 20 years. Julia, also lovingly known as Muffin, will be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Richard and his wife Hong, Joseph and his fiancé Pam, and Peter and his wife Traci; her grandchildren, Danielle, Rachel, Anthony, Vincent, Maggie, Caroline, Lauren, Olivia, and Sarah; and great granddaughter, Emilia; her sister Eileen and her husband David; and many nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Anne and Nancy. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 for a funeral mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22030 at 11 a.m., followed by a burial service at Fairfax Memorial Cemetery, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Julia may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 8180 Greensboro Dr Ste 400, McLean, VA 22102. Due to the current state health restrictions, no reception will follow the burial service.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.