The Washington Post

JULIA LEE (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA LEE.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd
Landover, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Rd
Landover, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JULIA M. LEE  

In the early hours of May 6, 2019, Julia M. Lee made her journey to sit at the foot of God's throne. Born in London, WV on June 17, 1962, Julia was the eldest child of Robert and Ernestine Murry. She is survived by two children, Todd (Melissa) and Shonita; and two grandchildren, Tristan and Brookelyn. Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, May 16 at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Viewing, 10 a.m.; service, 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.