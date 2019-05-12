JULIA M. LEE
In the early hours of May 6, 2019, Julia M. Lee made her journey to sit at the foot of God's throne. Born in London, WV on June 17, 1962, Julia was the eldest child of Robert and Ernestine Murry. She is survived by two children, Todd (Melissa) and Shonita; and two grandchildren, Tristan and Brookelyn. Celebration of her Life will be held on Thursday, May 16 at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Viewing, 10 a.m.; service, 11 a.m. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.