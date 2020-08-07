1/
JULIA MEDIN
Julia Adele Medin
Julia Medin, 91, a long-term resident of Potomac, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2020 and was interned at Judaea Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD on May 15, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, received an undergraduate degree in Math Education from Ohio State University, postgraduate degree in Math Education from George Washington University and PhD in Counseling and Education from American University. She taught for several years in Montgomery County before finishing her career as a professor at University of Central Florida.She received several awards, served on several prestigious committees and was well-known in her profession. Her generosity and kindness inspired many and she will be missed by friends and relatives. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, A. Louis Medin, her brother, Frank Levin and her mother, Caroline Levitt She is survived by four children, Doug Medin (Jane), David Medin (Joanna), Thomas Medin (Ed Fristoe) and Linda Harris (Don) and eight grandchildren, Jonathan , Michael and Danielle Harris, Kimberly and Carolyn Medin, and Caroline, Alex, and Mikayla Medin. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
