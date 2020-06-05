JULIA MORGAN
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JULIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia Ferriter Morgan  
Julie Morgan of Arlington passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 after complications from a fall at home. A native Washingtonian, she was born February 23, 1942 to Captain John Baker Ferriter, USN, and Julia Ellen (Turner) Ferriter. She attended schools in Washington and Arlington (and many other parts of the country), and graduated from Old Dominion University. She taught high school art and worked at the Corcoran Museum of Art, among other endeavors at various stages in her career. She enjoyed 48 years of adventures with her husband, William ("Bill") H. Morgan, in San Francisco, Hawaii and elsewhere, before they settled in Arlington, VA. Julie was a strong, vibrant, and loving presence in the lives of her family and friends. Her immediate survivors include her husband, Bill, of Arlington; son, Rees Morgan, his wife Katie, and Julie's beloved grandchildren, Claire and Jack of Lafayette, CA; son John C. ("Chad") Morgan of Alexandria; and brother Edward C. ("Ted") Ferriter and his wife Pat of Lake of the Woods, VA. We will miss Julie very much. But we take comfort knowing that she is now laughing with her dear sister Ellen, playing cards with her mother and jitterbugging with her dad. We will delay a formal gathering for Julie due to the pandemic. We plan to celebrate her life next Spring, when family and friends can come together, hug and celebrate Julie's life in the kind of gathering she enjoyed so much. We have a web site for sharing our many happy memories of Julie. (https://www.forevermissed.com/julia-ferriter-morgan/about). Please visit the website and pass along any stories or remembrances of Julie!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved