Julia Ferriter Morgan
Julie Morgan of Arlington passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 after complications from a fall at home. A native Washingtonian, she was born February 23, 1942 to Captain John Baker Ferriter, USN, and Julia Ellen (Turner) Ferriter. She attended schools in Washington and Arlington (and many other parts of the country), and graduated from Old Dominion University. She taught high school art and worked at the Corcoran Museum of Art, among other endeavors at various stages in her career. She enjoyed 48 years of adventures with her husband, William ("Bill") H. Morgan, in San Francisco, Hawaii and elsewhere, before they settled in Arlington, VA. Julie was a strong, vibrant, and loving presence in the lives of her family and friends. Her immediate survivors include her husband, Bill, of Arlington; son, Rees Morgan, his wife Katie, and Julie's beloved grandchildren, Claire and Jack of Lafayette, CA; son John C. ("Chad") Morgan of Alexandria; and brother Edward C. ("Ted") Ferriter and his wife Pat of Lake of the Woods, VA. We will miss Julie very much. But we take comfort knowing that she is now laughing with her dear sister Ellen, playing cards with her mother and jitterbugging with her dad. We will delay a formal gathering for Julie due to the pandemic. We plan to celebrate her life next Spring, when family and friends can come together, hug and celebrate Julie's life in the kind of gathering she enjoyed so much. We have a web site for sharing our many happy memories of Julie. (https://www.forevermissed.com/julia-ferriter-morgan/about). Please visit the website and pass along any stories or remembrances of Julie!
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.