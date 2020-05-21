JULIA T. O'BRIEN "Judy" (Age 100)
On Monday, May 18, 2020, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late James F. O'Brien; mother of Judy Privitera, Linda (Robert) Farrah and the late Diane Livingston; grandmother of Renee Farrah (Kevin) Vess, Monica L. Farrah, Nichole Middlebrook, Makayla Cox Privitera; great-grandmother of Harvey Michael Vess and Elise Farrah Vess. Private services will be held on Saturday, May 23, Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 8300 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814.