The Washington Post

JULIA "Judy" O'BRIEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIA "Judy" O'BRIEN.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JULIA T. O'BRIEN "Judy" (Age 100)  

On Monday, May 18, 2020, of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late James F. O'Brien; mother of Judy Privitera, Linda (Robert) Farrah and the late Diane Livingston; grandmother of Renee Farrah (Kevin) Vess, Monica L. Farrah, Nichole Middlebrook, Makayla Cox Privitera; great-grandmother of Harvey Michael Vess and Elise Farrah Vess. Private services will be held on Saturday, May 23, Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 8300 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.