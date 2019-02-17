JULIA BRIDGET O'DONNELL
On February 14, 2019, Julia Bridget O'Donnell died at the age of 93 at her home in Arlington, VA. She is survived by her son Patrick and grandchildren Thomas, Sarah, and James. A funeral mass will take place at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 5300 N. 10th St., Arlington, VA, on Saturday, February 23, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Friends are invited to a reception at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Rd., Arlington, VA, from 3 to 6 p.m.