JULIA POPPELIERS

POPPELIERS Julia Tatnell Poppeliers July 17, 1927 - June 8, 2020 Affectionately known as "Aunty," was born in England. As a child, she endured the hardships of World War II (evacuated away from her family and her London home bombed). She later spent two years in hospital and sanitorium with TB and survived to 92 with one lung. Yet, she would recall those years fondly, sharing the wisdom she gained early in life. Her love for cooking began in the restaurant run by her Italian mother after the early death of her father. Julia found great pleasure in organizing dinner parties for her wide circle of friends, and lovingly passed along cherished recipes to her godchildren. She worked as an Italian interpreter and travel agent for Alitalia Airlines, which took her around the world and, ultimately, to Philadelphia, where she met her late husband, John Poppeliers, a prominent architectural historian. John's work with UNESCO took the couple to Paris for several years and they returned to Washington, DC, where John worked for the National Park Service. Julia called DC home for almost 40 years, most of which she lived at the Van Ness East building where she had a close group of friends who would gather at the pool on summer afternoons. Julia cherished her volunteer work with Mother Teresa's order, the Missionaries of Charity at The Gift of Peace home in Northeast DC. For 20 years, she woke up on Thursday mornings at 4 am to cook and serve breakfast to the residents. There, she formed close friendships with fellow volunteers: Debbie Buckley, Jim Walton, and many others. For years, Julia was very close to the Buckley family for whom she was "godmother" to Mary (her "sausage"), Anne, and Gretta (her "bumbis"). They will forever be grateful for the way Aunty shaped their lives and the unconditional love she shared with them. Debbie Buckley was with her in prayer (by phone, due to COVID restrictions) during her final minutes. Aunty Julia was a larger-than-life personality who will be remembered for her deep faith, her sense of humor, and her sharp skills at scrabble, puzzles, and cards. She is survived by three Sisters: Rosina Cantu, Italy. Helen Pyecha (H: John). Terry Hricinak (H: John) North Carolina. Two first cousins, one of whom (Johnny) was raised with her and her siblings by their beloved mother and Robert Francioni. Her nieces and nephews, Maria, Roberta (UK), Marie, Charlie (Italy), Anna, John, George, James, Lisa, Jane (nee Pyecha), John, Damien, Maria, Andrea, Christian (nee Hricinak) and her many great and great, great nieces and nephews in the US, Canada and the UK. Due to current restrictions, a service will be held at a later date. Donations in Julia's name may be made to: Missionaries of Charity, Gift of Peace, 2800 Otis St NE, Washington, DC 20018. Please sign the online guestbook at www.devolfuneralhome.comwww.devolfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.