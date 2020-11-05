On Sunday, November 1, 2020. Loving mother of Miguel J. Williams and Janice E. Wallace. Also survived by her grandson, Benton Williams, Jr., stepdaughter, Roburma Ware, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandsons, Benton Williams and Brandon Wallace. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Morris Baptist Church Cemetery, 5342 Leeds Manor Rd., Hume, VA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3211 Sacred Heart Way NW, Washington, DC 20010 in Memory of Julia P Williams. Arrangements by McGuire.