The Washington Post

JULIAN ABBOTT

Guest Book
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
10103 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, DC
View Map
Notice
Julian B. Abbott  

On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Flora-Belle E. Abbott; father of Ronald J., Jason B. (Cheryl) and the late Audrey L. Abbott; grandfather of Derek M. Saunders, Jordan N., Justice N., Jalen M. and Jada N. Abbott. Also survived by two brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Wednesday, September 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
