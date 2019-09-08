Julian B. Abbott
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Flora-Belle E. Abbott; father of Ronald J., Jason B. (Cheryl) and the late Audrey L. Abbott; grandfather of Derek M. Saunders, Jordan N., Justice N., Jalen M. and Jada N. Abbott. Also survived by two brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Wednesday, September 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.