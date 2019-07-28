

Julian Thweatt Brantley, Jr.



Of Bethesda, Maryland passed away on July 25, 2019. Dr. Brantley is survived by his wife, Ann Devaney and children, David and Kate Brantley. Sibling to John, Connie, Jimmy and Catherine. Uncle to many nieces and nephews who adored him.

Raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dr. Brantley practiced psychiatry in Northern Virginia for more than 40 years. He received his Bachelor's and Medical Doctor degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Brantley was an Associate Clinical Professor at Georgetown University.

He was a humanitarian, a nature lover and a do-it-yourself-er with a keen sense of compassion and generosity - to his family, patients, friends and to all who knew him. A wonderful teacher and role model, Dr. Brantley had an engaging sense of humor.

He left a lasting imprint on all our hearts. All of us are better because he was in our lives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 4 p.m., at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6301 River Road, Bethesda, MD. 20817. Reception following the service at the Congregation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Society, 1355 Piccard Dr., #100, Rockville, MD 20850.