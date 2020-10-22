JULIAN KLINE

On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, JULIAN B. KLINE of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Doris Abelman Kline. Devoted father of Richard (Phyliss) and William (Miriam) Kline, Lori (Bill) Garnher, Karen (Doug) Porter and Robert (Beth) Abelman. Loving grandfather of Aliza Taylor, Josh (Jessica) and Annie Kline, Mitchell and Andi Garnher, Sean and Jeff Porter and Jared and Julia Abelman. Dear great-grandfather of Eliana and Eva Taylor and Charlie, Noa and Jameson Kline. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Women's Dept., 7001 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park, MD 20912. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.