JULIAN T. SYDNOR, SR.
On Monday, August 19, 2019, JULIAN T. SYDNOR, SR. of Upper Marlboro, MD, was called to rest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret J. Sydnor. Loving father of Jacqueline Sydnor-Owens, Jennifer Greene (Lemuel, Sr.) and Julian Sydnor, Jr. (Jennie); six grandchildren; a special family friend, Deacon Curtis Dawson; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.