WRIGHT Julian M. Wright, Jr. "Skip" Captain, US Navy (Ret.) Passed away in Bethesda, MD on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. He was 77 years old. Captain Wright received his commission and Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from the US Naval Academy with the Class of 1963. At the Academy, he qualified as Officer of the Deck aboard the square-rigger US Coast Guard Cutter Eagle. He was sailing master for the Academy's Yawls Frolic ('61-'62 season) and Flirt ('62-'63), including the 1963 Annapolis-Newport Race. His inspiration was Admiral Bob McNitt, the Dean and founder of the Naval Academy's sailing program. Captain Wright received the highest award for sailing leadership, the John Paul Jones Trophy, at graduation. In February 1965, Wright was designated a Naval Aviator and subsequently flew the A4 Skyhawk in Attack Squadron 83 aboard USS Forrestal (CV-59). On this cruise, he sailed against (Olympic Champion) King Constantine of Greece. From 1966 to 1968 he flew the A4 Skyhawk in two combat cruises with Attack Squadron 56 aboard USS Enterprise (CV-65). Wright was hit by 37mm ground fire over Vinh, N Vietnam and had to eject over the South China Sea in June 1968. He was awarded 19 Air Medals, two Navy Commendation Medals (with 'Combat V'), the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross, and recommended for the Distinguished Flying Cross for 189 combat missions in Vietnam. During this time he became a member of the Prisoner of War Study Control Group, pilots shot down, but not captured. From 1968 to 1970, Wright was a jet flight instructor and selected from over 1800 applicants as one of ten regional finalists for the 1970-71 White House Fellows Program. In August 1971, after nearly completing transition to the A6 Intruder, Wright was diagnosed with MS (Multiple Sclerosis). Following a valiant effort, he was not physically retired, but rather, designated a Naval Meteorologist. In 1975, following the completion of a Master of Science in Meteorology from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, he served as Meteorologist in Charge for the Commander US Naval Forces Philippines from 1975-1977. From 1978 to 1981, he served as the Current Operations Officer for the Meteorology and Oceanography Com- mand Headquarters. From 1981-1983, he served as the Director of Operations for Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, the operational hub of Navy's Meteorological and Oceanographic program. While in Monterey, he was Commodore of the Naval Postgraduate School's Sailing Association. From 1983 to 1986, Wright served as Head of Manpower for the Oceanographer of the Navy, followed by Chief of Staff for the Naval Deputy to NOAA in the Department of Commerce. From 1988 to 1989, he served as Director, Interagency and International Affairs Division for the Chief of Naval Operations/ Oceanographer of the Navy, and conducted an on-site operational review of the McMurdo, Antarctica and South Pole station. On August 1, 1989, Wright retired as a Captain and was awarded the Legion of Merit for dynamic leadership in national and international oceanography and meteorology affairs at his retirement ceremonies at the Naval Observatory. From 1989 to 1992, Wright was appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Emergencies in the US Department of Energy under Secretary James Watkins (Admiral USN Ret,). Wright was responsible for the Department's policies, programs and planning to prevent, mitigate and respond to disruptions of domestic energy supply sources and systems. He led DOE's preparation and response to the Persian Gulf Crisis, while concurrently serving as Chairman of NATO's Oil Executive Board. As Chairmen, he was responsible for coordination and cooperation of energy emergency policies and programs with US allies in NATO, and the International Energy Administration (IEA) in Paris, France. From 1992 to 1998, Wright served as the Federal Coordinator for Meteorology and Supporting Research. In this position, he was responsible to Congress, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and the 14 Federal Departments/ Agencies with Meteorology programs for ensuring systematic coordination and cooperation, and for prioritizing allocated federal funds. Due to a sudden worsening of MS symptoms, which for the most part had been in remission since 1971, Wright medically retired from the Senior Executive Service in 2000. Wright, an Eagle Scout and native of Auburn, New York, is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Dr. Anne Brantley of Newton, Mississippi, and they live in Bethesda, MD, near their children, Christina, Rachael and Andrew (Lisa). With the help of a motorized scooter, Wright has served as a docent on the Revolutionary War for the Society of the Cincinnati at the Anderson House in DC, and was recently inducted into the Society of the Cincinnati from the state of New Hampshire. The Chevy Chase Daughters of the American Revolution and the state of Maryland also honored Captain Wright in 2018 for his heroic service in the Vietnam War . The Wright family and their friends will gather on Thursday, March 21 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.l at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, in Washington, DC. where Captain Wright taught 7th grade Sunday School for over a decade. Interment will take place at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium at a later date.Wright, an Eagle Scout and native of Auburn, New York, is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Dr. Anne Brantley of Newton, Mississippi, and they live in Bethesda, MD, near their children, Christina, Rachael and Andrew (Lisa). 