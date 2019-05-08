The Washington Post

JULIAN FRANCIS WYVILL (Age 58)  

Of Upper Marlboro, MD on May 3, 2019. He is survived by his son Johnathon P. Redmond; siblings Yvonne Tucker (Nelson), Darlene Hartley (Walter), Chuck Wyvill (Marsha), Gilberta Williams, Janet Wyvill (Wally Wormack), Laura Rebecca Clem; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Shirley Wyvill; and brother David Wyvill. Friends may call on Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD where a service will follow at 12 Noon. Donations may be made to Whitman-Walker Health Clinic, Washington DC. For condolences visit

Published in The Washington Post on May 8, 2019
