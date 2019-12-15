

JULAINE M. TORIDIS



On December 10, 2019, our loved one passed away peacefully. Julaine was born July 14, 1938, and was the beloved wife of Ted for 57 years and the loving mother of Ellen (Bharat) and Anna (Mike). She has nine grandchildren, Matthew (Valentine), Daniel, Erik, Amanda (Tony), Alex, Joshua (Anna), Katie (Corey),

Jeremy, Melanie and five great-grandchildren. Ted and Julaine moved to the DC area in 1964. She well-known for her work with special education, for her entertaining and her love of nature. The family will receive friends at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m.