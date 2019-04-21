Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIANNE AARON.



Julianne K. Aaron



On Tuesday April 16, 2019 Julianne K. Aaron "The Aunt" passed peacefully. She is survived by 76 nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and many friends. She is retired from Georgetown University and still volunteered at the Georgetown Hospital and Washington Home and Community Hospice.

A viewing will be held at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20007 on Monday, April 22 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. (Complimentary Valet Parking from 6-8pm). A Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3513 N St. NW, Washington, DC 20007 on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. A viewing will be held at McCabe Brothers Funeral Home, 6214 Walnut St., Pittsburgh, PA 15206, on Wednesday, April 24 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Raphael's, 1118 Chislett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15217.

