JULIE MARIE CASE

Julie Marie Case, age 78, of LaPlata, MD passed on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Julie was a strong, compassionate and generous woman. Born July 29, 1941 in Clearfield County, PA; daughter of the late Michael and Ruth (Bungo) Nalepa. Julie grew up in St. Michael, PA; graduated from Adams Summer Hill HS in 1959 where she was Prom Queen, May Queen, Teen Canteen and Majorette. She later moved to Washington, DC where she began her 40-year career with the U.S. Government. During her tenure, Julie earned many awards including the Meritorious Achievement Award for sustained high quality performance. Before retiring she was the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of Transportation. Julie enjoyed her life-long friendships, spending time with her children and grandchildren, dancing, playing cards and hosting memorable gatherings for her family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering her time to many charitable organizations. Julie could always be counted on to help friends and family when needed and was a pillar of strength to all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Carroll David Case and wife Lisa, Eric Allen Case and wife Michelle, Terri Marie Mays and husband Chuck; her grandchildren, Allston and Alyssa, Trevor, Patrick, and Colin, Charley, Jonny and Julia; and one great grandchild, Olive. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Cathy Hobbs, Michael Nalepa and wife Becky, Francis Nalepa, Ruthann Grattan and husband Tom, and Greg Nalepa and wife Lynn. Private service for immediate family at Charles O. Dimond Funeral Home, Inc., South Fork, Committal, St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. www.DimondFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the charities that are important and dear to you.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020

